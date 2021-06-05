HOOPS in the DVM, Episode 18: Nate Naylor

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – In the latest episode of “HOOPS in the DVM”, a WDVM podcast series hosted by Allif Karim, we get to know Nate Naylor.
Nate is the current Head Girl’s Varsity Basketball Coach at the Saint James School in Hagerstown, Maryland; and the former Head Girl’s Basketball Coach at South Hagerstown High School.
Coach Naylor is a 4x Washington County Coach of the Year award winner, and just welcomed his four-month old son into the earth this year.
In this podcast, we cover a list of topics;
- The challenges, and joys of fatherhood
- Perspective he has gained from it
- How a lack of a season at Saint James was a blessing in disguise
- What he’s enjoyed most about coaching the Saints
- Favorite memories
- His transition from South Hagerstown to Saint James
- The difference between coaching at a Public School system, and a Private School system
- His time with the Rebels
- How he got his coaching start
- His memories growing up in Hagerstown; from his playing days to the time in the RuthAnn Monroe Summer Basketball League
- And some quick hitters