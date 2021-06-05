HOOPS in the DVM, Episode 18: Nate Naylor

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – In the latest episode of “HOOPS in the DVM”, a WDVM podcast series hosted by Allif Karim, we get to know Nate Naylor.

Nate is the current Head Girl’s Varsity Basketball Coach at the Saint James School in Hagerstown, Maryland; and the former Head Girl’s Basketball Coach at South Hagerstown High School.

Coach Naylor is a 4x Washington County Coach of the Year award winner, and just welcomed his four-month old son into the earth this year.

In this podcast, we cover a list of topics;