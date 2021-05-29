HOOPS in the DVM, Episode 17: Katrice Dickson

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – On the seventeenth episode of “HOOPS in the DVM”, a WDVM podcast series hosted by Allif Karim; we get to know Katrice Dickson, former Director of Basketball Operations for Mount St. Mary’s University, and the all-time leading scorer for South Hagerstown girl’s basketball.

On this episode, Allif & Katrice speak about a number of topics;

  • Mount St. Mary’s Women’s Basketball’s run in the NCAA tournament
  • Her role as Director of Basketball Operations (DOBO)
  • How her role as DOBO was affected by the pandemic
  • On new Head Coach, Antoine White
  • Mount’s growing rivalry with Wagner
  • Her time with South Hagerstown girl’s basketball
  • Her relationship with her then Head Coach, Nate Naylor
  • Some of her favorite memories
  • Her relationship with Eb Williams
  • Her work with the RuthAnn Monroe Summer Basketball League in Hagerstown, Maryland
  • Her personal growth through the pandemic, and during a period of deep social awareness
  • And some quick hitters

