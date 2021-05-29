HOOPS in the DVM, Episode 17: Katrice Dickson

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – On the seventeenth episode of “HOOPS in the DVM”, a WDVM podcast series hosted by Allif Karim; we get to know Katrice Dickson, former Director of Basketball Operations for Mount St. Mary’s University, and the all-time leading scorer for South Hagerstown girl’s basketball.
On this episode, Allif & Katrice speak about a number of topics;
- Mount St. Mary’s Women’s Basketball’s run in the NCAA tournament
- Her role as Director of Basketball Operations (DOBO)
- How her role as DOBO was affected by the pandemic
- On new Head Coach, Antoine White
- Mount’s growing rivalry with Wagner
- Her time with South Hagerstown girl’s basketball
- Her relationship with her then Head Coach, Nate Naylor
- Some of her favorite memories
- Her relationship with Eb Williams
- Her work with the RuthAnn Monroe Summer Basketball League in Hagerstown, Maryland
- Her personal growth through the pandemic, and during a period of deep social awareness
- And some quick hitters