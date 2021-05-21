HOOPS in the DVM, Episode 16: Rich Drier

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – In the latest episode of “HOOPS in the DVM”, a WDVM podcast series hosted by Allif Karim; Allif is joined by Owner/President of the Hub City Hogs, an ECBL semi-pro basketball team in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Allif and Rich discuss multiple topics in this podcast such as;
- The Hogs’ season so far
- The inspiration behind the Hogs
- How a trip to Binghamton, New York inspired Rich to pursue a minor league basketball team
- How his high school years formed his love for basketball
- How he’s continued to grow his love, through service, and faith while raising a family in Hagerstown
- And some quick hitters