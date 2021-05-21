HOOPS in the DVM, Episode 16: Rich Drier

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – In the latest episode of “HOOPS in the DVM”, a WDVM podcast series hosted by Allif Karim; Allif is joined by Owner/President of the Hub City Hogs, an ECBL semi-pro basketball team in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Allif and Rich discuss multiple topics in this podcast such as;

  • The Hogs’ season so far
  • The inspiration behind the Hogs
  • How a trip to Binghamton, New York inspired Rich to pursue a minor league basketball team
  • How his high school years formed his love for basketball
  • How he’s continued to grow his love, through service, and faith while raising a family in Hagerstown
  • And some quick hitters

