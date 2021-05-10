HOOPS in the DVM, Episode 15: John Alexander

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – In the fifteenth episode of “HOOPS in the DVM”, a WDVM Podcast Series hosted by Allif Karim; our guest this week is Global Squads’ John Alexander.

In this episode, Allif Karim, and John Alexander chat about a few topics, including;

  • His impact on local success stories, through Global Squad
  • The first memories, in the organization’s early stages
  • The challenges involved with building it up
  • His love for basketball, and his personal motivation to start Global Squad
  • How he juggles his time with his family, versus his time for Global Squad
  • And a few quick hitters

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Trending Stories

12SportsZone Twitter