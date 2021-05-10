HOOPS in the DVM, Episode 15: John Alexander

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – In the fifteenth episode of “HOOPS in the DVM”, a WDVM Podcast Series hosted by Allif Karim; our guest this week is Global Squads’ John Alexander.
In this episode, Allif Karim, and John Alexander chat about a few topics, including;
- His impact on local success stories, through Global Squad
- The first memories, in the organization’s early stages
- The challenges involved with building it up
- His love for basketball, and his personal motivation to start Global Squad
- How he juggles his time with his family, versus his time for Global Squad
- And a few quick hitters