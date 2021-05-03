HOOPS in the DVM, Episode 14: Obadiah Noel

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – In the newest episode of HOOPS in the DVM, a WDVM Podcast series; Allif Karim speaks with former Tuscarora Titan, and UMass Lowell River Hawk, Obadiah Noel.
Obadiah Noel recently declared for the NBA Draft, and is currently in the NBA Pre-Draft selection process in Atlanta, Georgia; getting ready for upcoming workouts, and the NBA Combine.
In this episode of the podcast, Obadiah shares his experiences, and thoughts on a number of topics:
- His career with UMass Lowell
- His first “Welcome” moment on the court at the Division I level
- His career with Tuscarora before his commitment to the River Hawks
- The early challenges of growing up without many offers, and looks
- His favorite moments, both in HS, and College ball
- Where the love for the game comes from?
- And a few quick questions