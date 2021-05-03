HOOPS in the DVM, Episode 14: Obadiah Noel

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – In the newest episode of HOOPS in the DVM, a WDVM Podcast series; Allif Karim speaks with former Tuscarora Titan, and UMass Lowell River Hawk, Obadiah Noel.

Obadiah Noel recently declared for the NBA Draft, and is currently in the NBA Pre-Draft selection process in Atlanta, Georgia; getting ready for upcoming workouts, and the NBA Combine.

In this episode of the podcast, Obadiah shares his experiences, and thoughts on a number of topics:

  • His career with UMass Lowell
  • His first “Welcome” moment on the court at the Division I level
  • His career with Tuscarora before his commitment to the River Hawks
  • The early challenges of growing up without many offers, and looks
  • His favorite moments, both in HS, and College ball
  • Where the love for the game comes from?
  • And a few quick questions

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Trending Stories

12SportsZone Twitter