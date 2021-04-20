HOOPS in the DVM, Episode 12: Lee Green

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – In the twelfth episode of “HOOPS in the DVM”, a WDVM podcast series, Allif Karim speaks with Lee Green, of “Lee Green Basketball Academy” in the Dallas, Texas region.

Lee Green is a former St. Maria Goretti, and University of North Texas Alum; who has played basketball at a highly competitive level since the 6th grade. Lee’s first love was baseball, but his love, and passion for basketball began growing in Hagerstown.

He spoke about his early days on the court, how his time at St. Maria Goretti’s pushed his love for the game, his journey leading up to the University of North Texas, and where life has taken him to this point.