HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – In the tenth episode of “HOOPS in the DVM”, a podcast series hosted by Allif Karim on WDVM-TV, and localdvm.com; we learn more about former Williamsport Wildcat, Lincoln Ball.

Lincoln recently announced his decision to transfer, and commit to American University; we learn more about that decision, and some of the best moments Lincoln had as a Wildcat, from the highs, and lows.