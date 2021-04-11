HOOPS in the DMV, Episode 11: Steve Custis

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – In the eleventh installment of the “HOOPS in the DVM” podcast series; Allif Karim chats with Zone 24’s Steve Custis.

Steve, and Art Claybon, are partners that started Zone 24 together; and both have managed to pool their basketball skill, and knowledge; for the development of young athletes in Western Maryland.

Steve is a Frederick Cadet alum, and former college star at Fairmont State; along with a successful pro career overseas. Allif discusses his playing career, and the ups, and downs of playing overseas.

