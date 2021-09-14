Homecoming for Mike Locksley, ahead of trip to Illinois

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Dealing with a short week, the Maryland Terrapins prepare for their next game, against the Fighting Illini in Champaign, Illinois.

For Head Coach Mike Locksley, this game will be more than just a road trip; it’ll be a homecoming of sorts, for him, and his family.

“In my return to Illinois, obviously a place other than Maryland, for me and my family it’s a special place.” said Head Coach Mike Locksley. “Raised my kids there. Had two – my older sons, both graduated from high school there. And the two younger ones call it home. So definitely a special place for us.”

Coach Locksley spent time as an offensive coordinator with the Fighting Illini, from 2005 to 2008, under then Head Coach Ron Zook, who currently serves as an Associate Head Coach for the Maryland Terrapins.

This will only be the second meeting between the two teams. Their last meeting came in 2018, when the Maryland Terrapins beat Illinois 63-33 at home.

The Terrapins will kick off their game against Illinois at 9pm on Friday night.