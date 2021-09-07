Hollywood Brown returns to practice; Ravens look to pass game with loss of J. K. Dobbins and Justice Hill

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Ravens got their top receiver back on Monday, as Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown returned to practice, after being out for the past month dealing with a hamstring injury.

It’s a timely return considering the Ravens are just days away from their season opener on Sunday against the Raiders in Las Vegas, and it’s also just good news for Baltimore having a player come off the injured list after losing running backs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill for the season – both to torn ACLs.

The loss at the running back position, might suggest a higher priority on the pass game.

“J.K. is a tremendous back. You know we would love to have him,” said Brown. “We’re confident in the guys we have and we’re confident in what we can do in the pass game. So we’re just going to continue to go forward and keep pushing.”