Hockey is back in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md.

The Hagerstown Youth Hockey Association (HYHA) didn’t know if they were going to be able to have a season this year due to COVID-19.

It had been March since their kids last saw the ice, but those 4 long months finally came to an end this week with the Hagerstown Ice & Sports Complex opening back up it’s doors.

“It feels so great to be back,” said Hagerstown Bulldogs Coach-in-Chief, Jeremy Barron.

Since it is a city ran rink, they had to get approval from the city and make sure they were set up to be in line with CDC health guidelines and protocols.

Barron said that it’s been a smooth transition coming back and that the rink did a great job making sure they could make a safe return.

“Everybody has been following the rules and social distancing, and it’s been a great success in week one.”

Clinics were going on all of this week for kids who are preparing for tryouts for the Hagerstown Bulldogs which are being held next week from July 21st – July 26th.