Senior Spotlight: James Johnson

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Westfield Senior distance runner James Johnson has his senior year cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson was apart of the cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field teams, running the longer distance events, such as the mile and two mile. He was captain of the cross country and track and field teams, and was a district qualifier for both seasons this year.

Johnson’s last race of his high school career was at the Concorde District indoor championships, where he went out with a bang, recording his best time ever in the two mile. There are a lot of negatives to the fact that the outdoor season was canceled, but Johnson is still looking for a silver lining.

“I try to think of positives in most parts of life,” said Johnson. “For me, the positive of not having an outdoor season and the rest of my school year is I get to spend more time with my friends [and] my family.”

Johnson will be continuing his athletic career at Virginia Wesleyan University, where he will run cross country and track and field.