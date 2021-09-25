Montgomery County High School Football Week 4 (September 24, 2021)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of the fourth week of the 2021 fall high school football season:

Quince Orchard vs. Damascus

In the top Montgomery County matchup of the evening, Quince Orchard and Damascus battled, with the Cougars winning 36-0.

“We just showed that we’re here for the 4A state champs. We’re gonna take it game by game but that’s where we want to be,” Quince Orchard senior defensive back and Vanderbilt commit Steven Sannienola said. “But you know coach told us it’s like a ladder, climbing a ladder, we’ve gotta take it game by game.”

Quince Orchard football continues to look like a championship favorite as it improves to 4-0 on the season, smothering Damascus.

“We’re a long way from where we can be,” Quince Orchard defensive back and wide receiver Jalen Husky said. “We have a lot of steps to get to where we want to be, which is winning a state championship in Navy Stadium on December 4.”

The Cougars have now won tough games against Paint Branch, Walter Johnson and the Swarmin’ Hornets in the past few weeks. They’ll host Seneca Valley next Friday.

“It’s a great stretch of games for us, for our kids to be able to play,” Quince Orchard football head coach John Kelley said. “You know tough competition, kinda week in and week out, make ourselves better. If we do, we’ll be able to make a run here later.”

Damascus will play Watkins Mill next Friday at home.

Blair vs. Paint Branch

Entering Friday, Blair was 3-0 to start the season, while Paint Branch was 2-1, its lone loss coming to Quince Orchard. Led by a one-two punch of Octavian Smith Jr. and Khalil Radway, the Panthers earned a commanding win at home Friday, topping Blair 38-13. Paint Branch will visit Wheaton next week, while Blair will look to get back in the win column, at Blake.

Einstein vs. Sherwood

If anyone in Montgomery County benefited the most from Friday’s Maryland football reclassification ruling, it could be Sherwood. The Warriors, who improved to 4-0 with a 41-14 win over Einstein, may have an easier road to a potential state title. When the playoffs come, Sherwood will play in the 4A-3A combined classification, as opposed to the 4A classification. Things are looking good for coach Andrew Fields and the Warriors, they will visit Northwood next Friday. Einstein will once again be on the road, at Kennedy.

Other MCPS scores:

Northwest 29, Richard Montgomery 9

Walter Johnson 42, Wheaton 0

Clarksburg 12, Urbana 0

Churchill 28, Wootton 0

Kennedy 38, Northwood 0

Seneca Valley 52, Whitman 0

BCC 22, Gaithersburg 14

Blake 36, Watkins Mill 20

Magruder 28, Springbrook 20

Rockville 28, Poolesville 20

WCAC scores:

Archbishop Spalding 20, Gonzaga 13 (OT)

Bishop O’Connell, Annapolis Area Christian

Bishop McNamara, St. Mary’s Ryken

Good Counsel, Mt. St. Joseph (Saturday)

St. John’s, Archbishop Wood (PA) (Saturday)

St. Paul VI, St. James (Saturday)

Bishop Ireton, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnus (Saturday)

Archbishop Carroll, Ballou (Saturday)

IAC scores:

Landon 20, Woodberry Forest 3

St. Albans 47, St. John Paul the Great 3

Georgetown Prep, Loyola Blakefield (Saturday)

Episcopal, Trinity Episcopal (Saturday)

Avalon, Bullis (Saturday)

