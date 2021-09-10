Montgomery County High School Football Week 2 (September 10, 2021)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of the second week of the 2021 fall high school football season:

Paint Branch vs. Quince Orchard

In a battle of two of the top teams in Montgomery County, Quince Orchard proved to be the team to beat, holding off Paint Branch, 20-13. Northwestern commit Octavian Smith Jr. and the Panthers battled to the end but two late defensive stops by the Cougars helped the home team to a victory.

“We’re going to go and coach up, you know the mistakes that were made tonight. We have great teaching tape off of this,” Quince Orchard football head coach John Kelley said. “It’s great to be in super competitive games like this. I think our kids showed they can finish and now we’ll have an opportunity to say we’ve been in tough games.”

Quince Orchard improves to 2-0 with the win, while Paint Branch drops to 0-2. Quince Orchard will visit Walter Johnson next Friday, while Paint Branch will play at Springbrook.

“These hard fought games that we get, every now and then, we have Northwest coming up, Seneca I heard, a pretty hard game,” Quince Orchard senior running back and linebacker Martavian Davis said. “So you know we just gotta take advantage of those games, get better from those games and that’s how we make it to states.”

Northwest vs. Clarksburg

Northwest was the talk of the DMV in week one as Travis Hawkins earned his first career win as a head coach. This week, it was business as usual. The Jaguars blanked Clarksburg 42-0. Through two games, Northwest has outscored its opponents 68-0. The 2-0 Jaguars will host Gaithersburg next Friday. Now 0-2, the Coyotes will host Wootton in search of their first win.

Sherwood vs. Urbana

Sherwood looks like a force to be reckoned with under head coach Andrew Fields, who took the reigns from longtime Montgomery County coach Tom Crowell this season. Sherwood battled a tough Urbana team and ultimately won, 31-28. The Warriors winning ways continue, as they improve to 2-0. They’ll look to keep it up next Friday at Blake.

Magruder vs. Damascus

To put it simply, Damascus football has not looked like Damascus football, until the second quarter of Friday night’s game against Magruder. After a 26-0 loss to Northwest last week, the Swarmin’ Hornets were tied 0-0 with Magruder after one quarter. Dillon Dunathan broke open the game with a 50-yard rushing touchdown, he added a field goal before the half and another score in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. Josh Klotz earned his first win of the season, 28-0. The Swarmin’ Hornets will look to build on the win at Kennedy next week. Magruder will host rival Rockville.

Seneca Valley vs. Gaithersburg

Seneca Valley has not lost a game since the 2019 regional playoffs. Dating back to the Spring season, the Screamin’ Eagles were trying to win their fifth straight game, at Gaithersburg on Friday. The Trojans put up a fight early, taking a 13-12 lead in the second quarter, but that was it for them. Seneca Valley scored 30 unanswered points to close out the game, winning 42-13 and posting its fifth straight victory. The Screamin’ Eagles will host Richard Montgomery next week, while Gaithersburg will go on the road to take on a scorching hot Northwest team.

Other MCPS scores:

Blair 21, Einstein 7

BCC 19, Richard Montgomery 13

Walter Johnson 42, Whitman 8

Churchill 16, Blake 6

Rockville 48, Watkins Mill 12

Wheaton 54, Northwood 6

Poolesville 19, Wootton 7

Springbrook 41, Kennedy 14

WCAC scores:

Good Counsel 45, Friendship Collegiate 0

Dematha 42, Episcopal 6

Gonzaga 19, St. Mary’s Ryken 0

St. Paul VI 41, Flint Hill 7

St. John’s, Cardinal Hayes (Saturday)

Bishop O’Connell, Archbishop Curley (Saturday)

Bishop Ireton, Independence (Saturday)

IAC scores:

St. Albans 41, Liberty 20

St. Christopher’s 21, St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes 7

You can find scores and coverage from week 1 here.