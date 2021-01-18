Geno Auriemma focuses on patience, as Saylor Poffenbarger gets accustomed to UConn

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Saylor Poffenbarger is currently in the middle of her 10 day quarantine, as she’s moved to UConn as an early enrollee; being immediately eligible to play for the Huskies this season.

The Huskies are currently 7-0 in the season, but their last game against Villanova was postponed. They will take home court on Tuesday, against Butler.

Their roster is stacked with seven freshman, including Saylor; but despite her potential for contribution; Head Coach Geno Auriemma emphasizes on a message of patience.

“For me its just a wait and see- an opportunity to throw her in there and let her practice. And maybe she gets in a game, maybe she doesn’t.” said Head Coach Geno Auriemma, “Maybe she contributes, maybe she doesn’t. I don’t know. All that remains to be seen but being out on the court and practicing – those are things that are beneficial.”

Geno also elaborated that the conversation for Saylor to join the program happened roughly 3-5 weeks ago; and primarily centered around whether she was done with her high school work, and felt comfortable joining the program earlier. She would not lose any of her eligibility.