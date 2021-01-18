Geno Auriemma focuses on patience, as Saylor Poffenbarger gets accustomed to UConn

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Saylor Poffenbarger is currently in the middle of her 10 day quarantine, as she’s moved to UConn as an early enrollee; being immediately eligible to play for the Huskies this season.

The Huskies are currently 7-0 in the season, but their last game against Villanova was postponed. They will take home court on Tuesday, against Butler.

Their roster is stacked with seven freshman, including Saylor; but despite her potential for contribution; Head Coach Geno Auriemma emphasizes on a message of patience.

“For me its just a wait and see- an opportunity to throw her in there and let her practice. And maybe she gets in a game, maybe she doesn’t.” said Head Coach Geno Auriemma, “Maybe she contributes, maybe she doesn’t. I don’t know. All that remains to be seen but being out on the court and practicing – those are things that are beneficial.”

Geno also elaborated that the conversation for Saylor to join the program happened roughly 3-5 weeks ago; and primarily centered around whether she was done with her high school work, and felt comfortable joining the program earlier. She would not lose any of her eligibility.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Trending Stories

12SportsZone Twitter