Frederick County high schools light up scoreboards for Class of 2020

(WDVM) — Sporting events, prom, graduation ceremonies and countless of memories – all taken away from local students and student-athletes by COVID-19.

Nothing will ever be able to fill the the hole of not being able to compete for a state title, or walk across that stage to receive a diploma, but Frederick County schools found their own way to show their support for the Class of 2020 but lighting up the scoreboards.

The time on the clock reads 20:20 symbolizing the Class of 2020 with the score of 20-19 which symbolizes the Class of 2020 defeating COVID-19 in the fourth quarter.





























