VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — NOVA high school sports continue on as we are over the halfway point of the spring sports regular season!

Chantilly at Madison (Baseball)

It was a thriller between the Chargers and Warhawks. Chantilly was able to jump out to a quick 2-0 after the 1st inning, but the two sides found themselves tied up heading into extras. The Chargers, however, were able to pull out the tough road win over Madison 8-6 in ten innings.

Chantilly at Madison (Softball)

The same matchup posed a very similar score line. Madison jumped out to an early 6-0 after one inning. The Chargers didn’t give up, scoring two runs in the 3rd and 4th innings. In the 4th inning, Elizabeth Campbell crushed a two run home run. However, in the end, the Warhawks came out victorious, defeating Chantilly 9-6.