High school sports will restart on December 7th in Virginia, as VHSL adopts a “Championship+1” schedule

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) Executive Committee meeting in special session today and voted unanimously (33-0-0) to adopt the “Championships + 1” schedule for the 2020-2021 season.

According to the release, the sports year will open December 7th when basketball teams can take the court for their first practices and will end with the track and field championships June 18th-19th. Teams will play 60% of their regular schedule.

“We have received invaluable input from our school communities, parents, and students who say the physical and mental health benefits of getting our students back to a level of participation is extremely important,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “The Championships +1 schedule will provide sports in all three seasons.”

“The VHSL Executive Committee acknowledges that no plan is perfect. We are in unprecedented times in which we have been forced to create a temporary new normal. We understand this plan, or any plan, will not meet the expectations for those wanting a normal fall, winter and spring sports season. This plan, however, will allow student-athletes and academic activity participants the opportunity of having a season and playing for a state championship.”