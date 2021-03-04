High school sports may return to D.C as early as March 15th

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – High school sports can return to Washington, D.C; as soon as March 15th; based on the announcement made during Mayor Muriel Bowser’s press conference on Thursday.

“We have a tentative plan to resume high school sports, beginning March 15th.” said Mayor Muriel Bowser, in her situational update press conference on Thursday. “And we emphasize tentative, because we continue to monitor the impact of the spread of variants, and how that might affect our experience with COVID.”

According to the plan, sports would return in three phases:

Re-engagement: with an emphasis on individual conditioning

Skill development: with an emphasis on no-contact, but some equipment can be shared

Practices: with moderate contact

An updated guidance will be published later by the D.C Student Athletic Association (DCSAA) and D.C Health. The DCSAA oversees athletics for all public, private, and parochial schools in the District.

The District remains under a Public Health Emergency order until March 17th, during which high school extracurricular sports activities and competitions are suspended.