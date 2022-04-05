FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — It’s spring break for our schools in northern Virginia, but that doesn’t stop the spring sports season, especially, boys’ lacrosse!

Oakton vs. Lake Braddock (at Robinson)

The Bruins controlled the tempo for most of the game, but the Cougars made things interesting late. However, Lake Braddock was able to get the 12-10 win over Oakton.

West Potomac vs. Madison (at Robinson)

The Warhawks dominated the Wolverines Tuesday evening. The offense was clicking on all cylinders in the first quarter, as Madison was able to cruise the rest of the way, beat West Potomac 13-3.

Chantilly at Robinson

The tournament hosts showed their dominance against the Chargers. A strong first quarter propelled Robinson to a 19-1 win over Chantilly.