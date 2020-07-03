Heston Kjerstad signs minor league contract with Orioles

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) –

The Baltimore Orioles and the 2020 MLB Draft second overall pick, Heston Kjerstad, made it official this week.

Kjerstad signed a minor league contract with Baltimore for $5.2 million which is well below the slot value for that pick which is typically a little below $7.8 million.

In a video conference with the media, Orioles executive vice president and general manager, Mike Elias, said that Kjerstad is a huge piece in what the organization is trying to build.

“He is the headliner of what’s going to be a very impactful draft class overall,” said Elias. “[We are] very excited in particular about Heston’s role in our organization’s future and what we feel is ultimately going to be his place in the middle of our lineup one day.”

Kjerstad was also on the video call and said that he was excited to be a part of Birdland and that he thinks Baltimore is a good fit for him.

“[I’m] definitely pumped to be a part of the Orioles organization,” said Kjerstad. “Starting with Mike Elias and the way down to everyone involved, even the players, I think it’s a great organization and honestly a great fit for me.”

The outfielder from the University of Arkansas also spoke on the talent that O’s have coming up through the minor leagues and said that he thinks it’s going to be a great place for him to develop and reach his full potential.