“He’s still growing”: Rivera talks about Haskins performance from Sunday’s loss to the Browns

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — It was a tough outing for the Washington Football Team on Sunday, as they lost on the road against the Cleveland Browns 34-20.

A lot of the heat was given to Dwayne Haskins, as the quarterback threw three interceptions, giving the Browns short fields to work with.

Head coach Ron Rivera knows that it wasn’t Haskins’ best performance, and knows that his QB still has a lot to learn.

“He’s still growing,” Rivera said. “We want to see him continue to go forward. He has moments where he did things the way we want him to. He did some positive things and put us in some good positions. But, we also took a couple steps back with the interceptions and understanding how we’ve got to protect the ball, where he needs to throw the ball.”