“He’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever been around”: 4-star recruit Justyn Fernandez joins George Mason early

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — In January, George Mason men’s basketball welcomed one of their top recruits, Justyn Fernandez, to Fairfax.

Fernandez is a 4-star recruit out of IMG Academy in Florida, and was ranked #74 on the ESPN 100 for the Class of 2022.

“His athleticism is different,” said George Mason head coach Kim English. “He’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever been around, NBA or college.”

For the Patriots, he’s the highest rated high school player to come to George Mason in over a decade. Even though Justyn will not play this season, just having him with the team learning the system early, is already a big advantage.

“He’s a lifelong learner,” said English. “He wants to learn, he hears everything, he picks up things, he processes information extremely well.”

“Being able to sit back and observe, and still knowing that this is really the time to get all of your mistakes out, so by the time you’re actually stepping out on the court, you know it like the back of your hand,” said Fernandez. “So, I was just looking forward to that, and now that I’m here, I’m ready to just learn everything.”

“I think it’s just a great advantage for him to get to learn our system a few months before it’s time to really put it on display,” said English.

George Mason men’s basketball is in action on Saturday at home on homecoming weekend. Tip off is at 4pm.