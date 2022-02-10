“He’s more about his team than he is about himself”: Former Fairfax coach talks about former player, Rams safety Nick Scott

Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) racts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will suit up for Super Bowl 56.

On both ides of the ball, there are plenty of talented players that played high school ball in the DMV, one of them being Rams safety Nick Scott.

Scott played his final two high school football seasons at Fairfax High School (VA) under coach Kevin Simonds. After finishing high school, Scott went on to play at Penn State, before being drafted by the Rams 243rd overall in 2019.

Initially, Scott was drafted specifically for special teams, but after injuries to the Rams starting secondary, Scott got his chance, and has made an immediate impact. In the playoffs, Scott has had 12 tackles, 3 pass deflections, and a crucial interception against Tom Brady in the divisional round vs. Tampa Bay.

“He is more about his team than he is about himself,” said former Fairfax head coach Kevin Simonds. “That has been evident from the day he came in, to the time he went to Penn State.”

During his time at Penn State, Scott had to find ways to get on the field, whether that was switching his position or playing special teams. No matter the case, Scott did whatever he could do to make the team better.

“It wasn’t about him, it was about what was going to help the team,” said Simonds. “That was the process of what I saw when he first showed up. Being in the weight room, but wanting to stay after and help younger kids out. That is what Nick was, or still is.”

