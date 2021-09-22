“He’s got the skill set to continue to be successful”: Scott Turner weighs in on Heinicke’s early success

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team will be on the road for the first time this season, as they take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. It will also be quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s first road game as a starter.

The young QB had an impressive win on Thursday night against the New York Giants. It was also his first win as a starter in his career. But what people are wondering is can Heinicke continue with the success he is having.

It is still way too early to jump to any conclusions, but offensive coordinator Scott Turner thinks he can.

“I think that he can consistently play the way he’s been playing,” said Turner. “There’s going to be ups and downs. This league is very challenging. The best players in this league have tough games. But, his ability to kind of push through that. Just the skill set he has, with the accuracy, with the decision-making and the vision, and then his athleticism. He’s got the skill set to continue to be successful.”