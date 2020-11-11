“He’s got great basketball IQ”: GW coach speaks high on Lincoln Ball during A10 Media Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Basketball season is (hopefully) right around the corner, and for a team like George Washington men’s team, they can’t wait another second.

Head Coach Jamion Christian is coming into his second year with the Colonials, and the team might have something stirring in the pot.

With freshman standout Jamison Battle and Jameer Nelson Jr. coming into their second years, as well as the leadership of Maceo Jack, this team might have the pieces to do something special this year.

Let’s not forget about Williamsport’s own Lincoln Ball. No one knows if Ball will start this year, or even get minutes as a Freshman for GW, but time will tell, especially after suffering a season-ending ankle injury his senior year.

However, Coach Christian knows what kind of player Ball is, and has already noticed the Freshman putting in the work and recovering from his injury.

“He was ready to go as soon as he got to campus with no setbacks,” said Christian. “He has great basketball I.Q. He understands he is at the highest level. We are excited about him and his future and what he is going to do for us.”