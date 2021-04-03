“He’s going to come in as the No. 1, but there will be a competition”: Ron Rivera talks QB situation

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football team has made some big moves in free agency.

The biggest one was finding their possible starting QB, Ryan Fitzpatrick. But, will the veteran be the starter week one? This is what head coach Ron Rivera had to say on the matter:

“He’s going to come in as the No. 1, but there will be a competition,” said Rivera. “We want to play the best football player, obviously, that gives us the best opportunity to win. We feel very comfortable and very confident in the guys that we have. Ryan gives us a completely different type of football player. We’re excited about who we can become as a football team.”

Even with the confidence in the newly acquired veteran QB, Rivera still wants to do a competition, something he regrets not doing last year.

With the NFL Draft weeks away (April 29), Washington believes they have their QB, it just all depends on which one will be the starter.