“He’s been my role model since I was young”: High School baseball player coaches his brother’s little league team

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — Fairfax Little League’s fall season is coming to a close, and for one team, this season was very special.

Ryan Cassidy is a senior at Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax. Cassidy plays on the high school’s baseball team, and before the fall little league season began, his father asked him for a favor.

“My dad has been a baseball coach for as long as I can remember,” said Ryan. “He wanted a little break and asked me if I wanted to coach and I thought it was a great opportunity. So I texted some of my friends, asked them if they wanted to join, and they said sure.”

It wasn’t just the fact that Ryan and his friends would be coaching a little league team, but Ryan’s younger brother Evan was apart of that team.

“He’s hard on me,” said Evan about his brother coaching. “But he’s trying to prepare me for when I get older. So it’s kind of good and bad at the same time.”

For young kids on a little league team, they could have easily slacked off, knowing that their coaches are only high schoolers. However, the kids did not.

“They just kind of treated us like regular coaches and they made it easier on us as coaches to help them,” said Ryan.

For Ryan, it first started off as a chance to coach baseball. But it became more than that. It became an opportunity to coach the next wave of athletes as well as be role models for these young kids.

“It’s a whole new generation that’s coming up and what we’ve learned from our coaches and some older guys we’ve played with, you know, passing it on, passing the torch down is really important for the next generation,” said Ryan.

“He’s been my role model ever since I was young,” said Evan. “He’s the one that got me into baseball to be fair.”