“He’s a heck of a football player”: Jack Del Rio talks about Big Ben before Monday’s matchup against Pittsburgh

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team will have a way tougher task this week.

They go from playing a depleted Dallas Cowboys team on Thanksgiving to playing the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

The biggest test will be Washington trying to put up points against a stout Steeler defense. However, the Washington defense will be tested as Pittsburgh comes in averaging just under 29 points a game.

Not to mention QB Ben Roethlisberger is playing out of his mind coming back from elbow surgery. Stats is one thing for the Steelers offense, but Washington Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio knows what #7 brings to the table every game.

“He brings that calmness, that experience, that accuracy, that talent,” said Del Rio. “He’s a really good football player. Obviously, add that to the defense they play and it’s a pretty dangerous combination. I think he’s a heck of a football player.