“He’s a good football player”: Jack Del Rio talks about Bengals’ rookie QB

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football team are back at home this week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This matchup has more to it then a battle of two young, sub-500 teams. It will be a battle between the top two draft picks in the 2020 Draft: Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Washington DE Chase Young.

So most eyes will be on that side of the ball. Both Burrow and Young are having impressive rookie campaigns, with a lot of people having them both at the top of the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year lists.

Washington Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio had a lot of positive thoughts on the Bengals rookie QB.

“He’s very decisive, very accurate,” said Del Rio. “This is a guy that you see escaping some of the pressures and things he’s faced and finding a way to get the ball out. He’s a good football player. He’s a young guy, but very talented. A very accurate passer of the football.”