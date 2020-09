INWOOD, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Hedgesville volleyball team came up with an upset on the road, handing Musselman its first loss of the season Tuesday night.

The Applemen won the first set, but the Eagles responded with three straight set victories to win the match, 3-1.

Musselman falls to 15-1 overall, while Hedgesville improves to 15-5.