“He was offensive rookie of the year last year for a reason.” Ron Rivera speaks on preparing for Chargers in Week 1

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – It is officially game week for the Washington Football Team, as they prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers, to open their season at home.

This battle will showcase both the 2020 Offensive, and Defensive Rookie of the Year going toe-to-toe in Landover, as Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke on his memory of Herbert in the same draft Washington locked up their franchise defensive end in.

“Well, when we looked at him, we really liked who he is as a football player.” said Ron Rivera, in his press conference after practice on Monday. “He has got a nice, strong arm and he’s built for the position. He’s very athletic for a big guy. He’s got a tremendous arm. He sees the field very well. He’s a good decision maker. I mean, you put the tape on from last year, you got an opportunity to watch him make all the throws, literally make all the throws.”

Herbert threw for the league’s sixth-most passing yards (4,336), along with 31 touchdowns, and only 10 interceptions. On the flip side, for Washington, Chase Young finished the year with four forced fumbles, to go along with 7.5 sacks and 44 tackles.

“It’s just one of those things that you draft who you think you need and that’s what we did. But, I really think that this is a good football player. He’s a young guy who’s going to continue to develop and grow and he’ll be a formidable player for a long time in this league. He was offensive rookie of the year last year for a reason, obviously.”

To prepare for Herbert’s team, the Chargers, has been it’s own challenge altogether. The Chargers are entering the year under new Head Coach, Brandon Staley. On top of a new system under a new head coach, the Chargers did not play much of their starters in the preseason leading up to the first game week, something that’s presented itself as a challenge for Ron Rivera, and his staff.

“I mean, you watch the tape from last year, as far as trying to figure out what they’re going to do offensively, you take what you can from the preseason, but you also kind of look at who their coaches are and what their backgrounds are.” said Ron, “You see that they’ve had coaches with New Orleans, they’ve had coaches with San Francisco, they had coaches with the Rams and with the Bears. So, you get a sense for what they might want to do on offense and you get a sense for what they might want to do defensively and try to guess from there.”

Washington will host the Chargers for a 1pm kickoff on Sunday, September 12th, at FedEx Field.