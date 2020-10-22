“He is that lead running back” Jake Funk will lead the run game for the Maryland Terrapins

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – For the last two seasons, redshirt senior Jake Funk has been kept off the field, because of ACL tears, and rehab for it. During his 2019 campaign, he only played in three games, but rushed for 173 yards off 17 attempts, while scoring two touchdowns.

With the 2020 season for the Maryland Terrapins, Jake Funk will lead the running back group, as Head Coach Mike Locksley says, “He is that lead running back.”

“He’s a three down guy, he’s a guy that is smart in protection, runs good routes, can get us tough short yardage – has a nose for the end zone.”, says Coach Locksley.

Paying that emotional, and physical toll has been extremely tough for Jake – but he’s been blessed with the support of his loved ones beside him.

“There are very, very, very few people that truly understand what the last two to two and a half years have been like for me. From a physical standpoint to a mental standpoint. I mean it’s been a long two years to say the least. And my older brother, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him.”

“From the coaching staff, to my teammates, to the athletic trainers, to the weight room staff, i can’t thank everyone in this building, for the amount of time and effort they put in to me.” says Jake Funk.

Jake will lead the running back group, that is bolstered with the experience of Tayon Fleet-Davis, and newcomers like Peny Boone, Owing Mills native Jonathan Smith, and Isaiah Jacobs.