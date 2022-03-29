PALM BEACH, Fla. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Ravens signed head coach John Harbaugh to a three-year contract extension as announced by team owner, Steve Bisciotti, at the NFL meetings on Tuesday.

The 2019 NFL Coach of the year boasts a 148-96 career record through 14 seasons as head coach of the Ravens, winning the Super Bowl in 2012, and making nine playoff appearances.

Harbaugh is coming off of a turbulent season where the Ravens were plagued with injuries that contributed to them missing the playoffs and finishing with an 8-9 record – Baltimore’s first losing season since 2015, and just the second losing season under Harbaugh.

The extension keeps the Ravens longest-tenured coach in franchise history in Baltimore through the 2025 season.

Harbaugh is the third-longest tenured active coach in the league, only behind Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, and New England’s, Bill Belichick.