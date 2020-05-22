Hagerstown dragway owner, Elmer Wachter, details current state of local racing

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Elmer Wachter owns Mason Dixon Dragway in Hagerstown, and has seen first hand the impact the novel coronavirus has had on local sports and businesses.

NASCAR resumed last weekend with no fans and with strict operation protocols that were approved by government officials. Local tracks in Maryland have not yet received approval.

In a Zoom interview with WDVM sports reporter, Grace Grill, Wachter details the state of local racing and what they are doing to try and get local tracks back up and running.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM