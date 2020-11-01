Hagerstown Community College hosts NJCAA Regional Cross Country meet, Chalker breaks course record

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — Hagerstown Community College hosted the NJCAA Regional Cross Country Championship meet Saturday.

The Hawks don’t have a women’s cross country team, so the main focus was on the men’s team.

Only a third of the usual teams competed this year due to the complications caused by COVID-19. The winning team qualifies for the national meet in two weeks in Iowa, as well as the top three individual place winners.

HCC took the meet by storm, taking five of the top six spots, securing their spot at Nationals.

Zane “Iggy” Chalker one the individual race, setting a new course record by about 30 seconds.

“It’s an honor to e out here and move on to the next level and see another level of competition that any of us have ever seen before in our lives,” said Chalker.

“I’m just really thrilled for these young people,” said HCC cross country head coach Mike Spinnler. “Most of them had their track seasons canceled last spring. So, I’m really appreciative of the National Junior College Athletic Association that they are able to make this happen.”