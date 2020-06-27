Hagerstown Braves excited for home opener

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The Hagerstown Braves didn’t know if they were going to have a season with the West Shore Twilight League folding, and then the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Braves petitioned the well established South Penn League and were granted to play in it this season.

The Braves have played their first three games on the road, heading into their home opener this weekend with a 2-1 record.

“We’re all really excited to be back playing baseball,” said Braves manager, Mike Kipe. “It’s been last August since they’ve played and they’ve been looking forward to this all fall and winter.”

The Braves will take on the Gettysburg Grays Saturday, June 27th, at their home field at North Hagerstown High School. First pitch of game 1 is at 1pm.