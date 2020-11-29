GW Women’s Basketball handles Old Dominion behind another strong defensive performance

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — It was another strong defensive performance by GW, as they take care of business at home against Old Dominion 55-37.

The Colonials kept Old Dominion to 13 points in the first half, and only one point scored in the second quarter. Old dominion started the game 0-13 from beyond the arc. It wasn’t until late in the 4th quarter that they made their first three.

On the offensive side, GW forward Neila Luma had another strong performance, scoring 18 points. Ali Brigham, coming off the bench, also having a strong performance, scoring 10.

GW is now 2-0 on the season and will have Virginia Tech on the road on Tuesday before returning home next Sunday to take on Virginia.