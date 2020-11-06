GW Women’s Basketball coach looks for new players to step up to bigger roles

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — George Washington Women’s Basketball coach Jen Rizzotti has made it clear that her team needs to score more points this year.

After working through a tough offseason without meeting in person, the team is back at practice in hopes of playing some games this year.

Coach Rizzotti is looking for new players to step up into bigger roles this year, and two of the players mentioned are junior Maddie Loder and Pitt transfer Jasmine Whitney. The pressure is on for Loder and Whitney, but the two don’t see it like that.

“I don’t think there’s more pressure,” said Loder. “I just think there is a little bit more confidence in us because we are older.”

“It’s not pressure, but it’s definitely a trust and you appreciate it because you work so hard to get it,” said Whitney.