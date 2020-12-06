GW Men’s Basketball secures first win of the season against Coppin State

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — On Saturday, George Washington Men’s Basketball secured their first win of the season at home against Coppin State 85-69.

The Colonials had four players in double digits. Sophomore James Bishop led the way for GW with 20 points.

Three players for GW had a double-double: Matt Moyer (19 pts, 11 reb), Chase Paar (15 pts, 16 reb), and Jamison Battle (14 pts, 13 reb).

“We are just really getting high percentage shots,” said head coach Jamion Christian. “They are a pretty good defensive team. We really had to take advantage on the inside. A year ago, I don’t know if we could have won this game on the inside like were able to. So, it’s a great outing for us to beat them.”