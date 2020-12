COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) - Following Maryland's tough loss to Rutgers; the Terps have another shot at making their final home game a special one, especially for their senior class.

"Another opportunity to play here in The Shell." said Head Coach Mike Locksley, "It's almost like a do-over for our seniors, second chance to send them out the right way, against a good Michigan State team. A team that has been playing good football here for the last three to four weeks."