GW men’s basketball kicks off A-10 play, falls to Dayton 83-58

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — It was tough return to the court for George Washington men’s basketball, as they kicked off Atlantic-10 conference play with a 83-58 loss to Dayton.

It was GW’s first game since December 13, and it showed early against the Flyers.

The Colonials found themselves down as much as 17 points in the first half, and 15 at the break, before trailing by as much as 27 in the second half. The team shot 30% from the floor in the first half, and finished the game shooting 36%, compared to Dayton’s 59% from the floor.

‘I’m disappointed about how our group showed up today,” said GW head coach Jamion Christian. “I thought we would have a little more juice in our style of play. I do not think the layoff is a thing. I think, when you are going to come out and play a good team, you’ve got to step up, and you got to play at the level of force that’s required for the game. We did not do that today. We will do that moving forward.”

GW sophomore Joe Bamisile led all scorers with 25 points while grabbing six rebounds and dishing three assists. Freshman Brayon Freeman had a good day at the office as well (17 pts, 5 ast). The trio of Bamisile, Freeman and junior James Bishop combined for 54 of the 58 points.

On the other side, the Flyers had five players in double figures. Freshman Malachi Smith put together a solid performance, scoring 13 points to go with six rebounds and six assists.

For George Washington, they move to a record of 4-9. Their next game is scheduled for Tuesday on the road against another A-10 powerhouse, VCU.