GW Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Jamion Christian, Addresses the Eight Player Departures From Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The George Washington University men’s basketball team has seen eight players move on from the program this year, and five of them alone have transferred since the conclusion of the season last month in what was a second-round A-10 tournament loss to George Mason.

“Some of it is just that it’s been a really tough year for everybody,” said Colonials head coach, Jamion Christian. “We’ve seen a lot of movement in general throughout the year with guys opting out, guys opting in and guys changing spots so I think it’s natural for where we are right now.”

Three players, senior guard Maceo Jack, senior forward Ace Stallings and sophomore guard Jameer Nelson Jr., all left the program back in December after wrapping up non-conference play. At the conclusion of the season the buff and blue saw five more players transfer out – sophomore forwards Jamison Battle and Chase Paar, junior forward Sloan Seymour and freshman guards Lincoln Ball and Tyler Brelsford – many of whom cited “for a better opportunity” as the reason for leaving Foggy Bottom.

“Everybody evaluates what’s best for them and I think that’s the age we’re in,” said Christian. “A different opportunity for a different person means different things. It could be a role acceptance like ‘hey I want to have the ball in my hands, I want to be the shooter, I want to be this or that,’ and you know, we’re in an age where guys get a chance to decide that.”

The Colonials, with only seven current active players on the roster, have already brought in some new talent this off season with commits, Brayon Freeman, a guard, and forward Daniel Nixon. The buff and blue also bring in three transfers in junior guard Brendan Adams, freshman guard Joe Bamisile and senior forward Ira Lee.

“We’re trying to bring a national title here to D.C.”

“Things are going to happen. You’re going to have some transition – I think that’s kind of naturally a part of it.”

Despite wanting to win and be at the top of the A-10, there’s a bigger picture for Christian as a head coach dealing with this kind of turnover.

“Our role in this journey is to try and help them become the best they can be and sometimes that’s going to be here – sometimes it might be somewhere else – but I think the most important thing is that those guys know that we have their backs and we’re here for them, and that’s what we’ve tried to do.”