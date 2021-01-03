GW Men’s Basketball drops A-10 matchup vs. Duquesne, Bishop drops 21

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — George Washington Men’s Basketball was looking to start the new year off in the right direction, but the team drops an Atlantic-10 conference matchup against Duquesne 75-63 on Saturday.

The Dukes had five players reach double figures, Marcus Weathers and Tobi Okani led the way with 14 a piece.

For the Colonials, it was another dominant performance by James Bishop, having a game high 21 points. Jamison Battle and Matthew Moyer both reached double figure as well, with Moyer getting another double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds).

It was a tale of two different half’s for the Colonials, trailed by only four at the half, but was outscored by eight in the second half.

“The first half was excellent,” said GW Head Coach Jamion Christian. “The second half we weren’t as good. Just didn’t feel like we were competing like we were in the first half.”

GW will have to forgive and forget, as they will be taking on the Dukes again on Sunday at home.