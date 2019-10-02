Governor Thomas Johnson high school forfeit varsity football season

FREDERICK, Md.

In a statement made on the Thomas Johnson high school Athletic Boosters twitter account, Principal Dan Lippy announced that the school will be forfeiting the remainder of the varsity football season; due to a lack of players because of injuries and academic eligibility of the juniors and seniors on the team.

Athletic Director Mike Chavez spoke with WDVM Sports, confirming that there is a plan in place after the school year; to focus on rebuilding the youth program in the community, to improve the varsity program’s standing in the future.

