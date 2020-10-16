Governor Larry Hogans announces fans are allowed for outdoor sporting venues, limited to 10 percent capacity

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – On Friday afternoon, Governor Larry Hogan announced that fans would be allowed for outdoor sporting venues, specifically regarding the Washington Football Team and the Baltimore Ravens.
Those venues would be limited to 10 percent capacity. For the Washington Football team, their first home game, in Week 1, against the Philadelphia Eagles was empty. But in Week 4, against the Los Angeles Rams, some family members were allowed to attend.
Washington has five more home games this season; against the Cowboys (10/25), the Giants (11/08), the Bengals (11/22), the Seahawks (12/20), and the Panthers (12/27).