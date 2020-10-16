Governor Larry Hogans announces fans are allowed for outdoor sporting venues, limited to 10 percent capacity

FILE – In this July 23, 2020 file photo, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks during an interview with The Associated Press to talk about his response to the coronavirus outbreak as chairman of the National Governors Association in Annapolis, Md. Voting rights advocates and local election officials urged Hogan on Wednesday, July 29 to adjust his directive to hold a traditional election in November by expanding mail-in voting to reduce health risks from crowded polling stations during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – On Friday afternoon, Governor Larry Hogan announced that fans would be allowed for outdoor sporting venues, specifically regarding the Washington Football Team and the Baltimore Ravens.

Those venues would be limited to 10 percent capacity. For the Washington Football team, their first home game, in Week 1, against the Philadelphia Eagles was empty. But in Week 4, against the Los Angeles Rams, some family members were allowed to attend.

Washington has five more home games this season; against the Cowboys (10/25), the Giants (11/08), the Bengals (11/22), the Seahawks (12/20), and the Panthers (12/27).