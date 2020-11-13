Governor Jim Justice shuts down winter sports, at least until January 11th

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) – During his Friday press briefing for COVID-19 in the state, Governor Jim Justice announced that winter sports would be cancelled until January 11th. He did not specify whether that date meant the start of competition or the start of practice for winter sports.

“From the standpoint of all our winter sports, we are moving all of our winter sports and we are not going to conduct any of our winter sports.” said Governor Justice, “They will all be postponed until January 11.”

Governor Justice did elaborate, that fall sports would be able to conclude their postseasons.

“We have tried with all in us to be able to support our athletic teams. We know it’s important.” said Governor Justice “Now we’re going to have to change again.”