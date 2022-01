HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Despite commanding an early lead in the first half, the Goretti Gaels basketball team drop their game against Archbishop Spalding, 76-69.

Spalding’s Cam Whitmore led all scorers in this game, with 33 points. Senior Michael Henderson led the charge along with junior Najeh Allen for the Gaels, with 17 and 18 points respectively.