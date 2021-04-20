Good Counsel grad Lindsey Pulliam drafted by Atlanta Dream, excited to represent DMV at highest level

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Lindsey Pulliam was a high school basketball superstar at Good Counsel and standout at Northwestern, now she’s made it to the big leagues.

The guard and Silver Spring native was drafted by the Atlanta Dream in the third of last week’s WNBA draft. Pulliam tells WDVM that she takes pride in the fact that she’s reached her goal of making the WNBA and that she’ll be representing Good Counsel and the DC area.

“It means the world just to be able to be on that platform and show other kids from the DMV that they can accomplish this too, as long as you put your mind to it and put the work and the effort into whatever you want to accomplish, you can accomplish it,” Pulliam said Tuesday. “So just to be able to be a role model for other people and just represent the DMV, which is just a great area of competition and great players.”