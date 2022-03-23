Everything you need to know about this weekend's series on the diamond between the Mountaineers and Penguins

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The schedule for Randy Mazey’s team continues to change.

Going into this week, West Virginia believed that it was going to host Marshall for a mid-week game, and then host Youngstown State for a weekend series beginning on Friday.

Both have been adjusted, as Tuesday’s contest against the Herd was postponed, and the series against the Penguins was pushed up 24 hours, as well.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series between the Mountaineers and Penguins, which will now begin Thursday:

Youngstown State at WVU baseball series information

Dates: March 24 to 26

Location: Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU record: 10-8

Youngstown State record: 9-11

All-time series: West Virginia leads 22-8 dating back to 1990

Last meeting: WVU defeated Youngstown State 14-1

Game one — Thursday, March 24

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

WVU probable starter: RHP Michael Kilker (2-0, 2.00 ERA)

Youngstown State probable starter: RHP Jon Snyder (1-3, 2.96 ERA)

Game two — Friday, March 25

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

WVU probable starter: LHP Ben Hampton (3-1, 2.70 ERA)

Youngstown State probable starter: RHP Chad Coles (0-1, 6.75 ERA)

Game three — Saturday, March 26

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

WVU probable starter: RHP Jacob Watters (1-1, 3.00 ERA)

Youngstown State probable starter: RHP Matt Brosky (2-2, 1.50 ERA)

Youngstown State at West Virginia matchup preview

WVU has had a few extra days off following its series against Campbell. The Mountaineers dropped three of their four games played during their spring break trip to North Carolina.

Youngstown State, meanwhile, has won two games in a row, and four of its last five overall.

The Penguins have defeated a pair of teams on WVU’s schedule over the past week. Both of those wins also came on the road. This recent hot streak for Youngstown State comes after starting the season with a 2-8 record.

WVU and Youngstown State have played each other 30 times, with the Mountaineers blowing out the Penguins by 13 runs in the most-recent meeting between the two clubs.

Offensively, Youngstown State is led by infielder Braeden O’Shaughnessy, who enters Thursday’s series opener with a .333 batting average and a .507 slugging percentage. The Penguins, who sport just a .218 team batting average, have not excelled at the plate this year.

As a team, Youngstown State has just 15 stolen bases this season. Meanwhile, WVU center fielder Victor Scott II has 15 stolen bases by himself. Scott II has stolen at least one base in 11 of the Mountaineers’ 18 games played.

McGwire Holbrook continues to lead West Virginia with a .385 batting average. He has recorded a hit in all but three games this year.

Freshman Michael Kilker will make his second-career start on the mound in the series opener on Thursday, while Jacob Watters is set for his second start of the season on Saturday.